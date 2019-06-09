North rules in Shrine Bowl; Van Dyken sets Bowl Record

No, the South did not rise again in the annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl football game held in Casper on Saturday. Wearing Wyoming Cowboy Brown, the North withheld a late challenge from the south for a 29-19 victory and bragging rights for another year. It was the North Teams’ seventh consecutive win in the classic.

Local athletes participating in the game included Max Mazurie and Conrad Swenson of Lander Valley, Jaren Guina of Wind River and Chandlar Maddock of Thermopolis. Riverton’s Treyton Paxton was named to the team but chose instead to play in the Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball game Friday in Billings and Saturday in Sheridan.

The North’s Kade Van Dyken of Big Horn set a Shrine Bowl record with 156 yards of receiving, including two touchdown receptions of 40 and 43 yards. Van Dyken this past week was named to the National Football Foundation’s 2019 Team of Distinction. He was also the Football Foundation’s Wyoming Chapter Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Wind River’s Jaren Guina, a member of the North Squad at the annual Shrine Bowl, is surrounded by his Cougar teammates from Pavillion. They traveled to Casper to support Jaren in the game, won by the North 29-19. George Guina photo