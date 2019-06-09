Breaking News

Lander City Council set to approve contracts for annual audits and insurance

June 9, 2019
Lander City Hall at Second and Lincoln Streets.

The Lander City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday night with a lengthy agenda of mostly routine items, including the reauthorization of a contract for the annual city audit and the city’s insurance coverage. A rezoning request will also be the subject of a public hearing. The full agenda is copied below.

