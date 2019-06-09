Breaking News

Flooding occurring in county Flood warning extended

Article Updated: June 9, 2019
The Little Wind River near Arapahoe has left its banks in many areas. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

As predicted, the snowmelt over the weekend has resulted in lowland flooding adjacent to the Wind, Little Wind and Popo Agie Rivers in Fremont County. A hand-full of structures are threatened near Hudson and Arapahoe where the water traditionally flows during flood conditions. A flood warning for the county has been extended through 8:45 pm Sunday night.

The Wind River Basin forecast through Monday night from the National Weather Service

