Flooding occurring in county Flood warning extended

As predicted, the snowmelt over the weekend has resulted in lowland flooding adjacent to the Wind, Little Wind and Popo Agie Rivers in Fremont County. A hand-full of structures are threatened near Hudson and Arapahoe where the water traditionally flows during flood conditions. A flood warning for the county has been extended through 8:45 pm Sunday night.
Breaking News
