The 2019 Fremont Toyota Brewfest at Lander City Park was another one for the books. Organized by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, 26 craft breweries from Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Colorado served up over 100 different varieties of beer and ale at the event.

The Wind River Radio Network and Wyotoday.com exhibited at the Brewfest. The winner of the Ozark Trail cooler-pack that visitors to our canopy could win was:

Matthew Carnagey of Lander. Congratulations!

Caleb the Caveman on KWYW hammed it up for the photo of the WRRN/Wyotoday.com prize