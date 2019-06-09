BLM: Potable water returns to Campground at Fontenelle

Warmer weather means camping season has returned to Wyoming. As of June 7, the potable water system at Fontenelle Creek Campground is back on for the 2019 camping season. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer Field Office turned off the water system during their routine winterizing of the campground in October 2018.

The Fontenelle Creek Recreation area is located on the west side of Fontenelle Reservoir, approximately 35 miles north of Kemmerer and 10 miles south of La Barge. The scenic campground facilities include paved access roads, 55 campsites, three vault toilets, three flush toilets, potable water and a boat ramp. Fees are $7 per night per designated camping spot, and a $3 dumping fee.

The month of June is Great Outdoors Month, and the BLM encourages the community to enjoy their public lands and vast recreation opportunities year-round. For more information about Fontenelle Creek Campground, contact Angela Beley of the BLM Kemmerer Field Office at 307-828-4508.