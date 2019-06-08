UW Trustees teleconference set Wednesday morning

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider the university’s 2019-2020 operating budget during the board’s regular teleconference meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.

In addition to the budget consideration and possible adoption, the board will consider a proposal to eliminate three “distributed” degree programs that have become outdated. UW recently launched a Bachelor of General Studies degree program to replace the distributed majors.

The complete agenda for the June 12 meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/june_12_2019_meeting.html.

Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.