May was Yellowstone’s third busiest

Yellowstone National Park hosted 434,385 visits in May 2019, making it the third busiest on record. This is a 2.8 percent decrease from 2018 (446,875 visits), which was the busiest May on record.

So far in 2019, the park has hosted 576,776 visits, up 1 percent from the same period last year. The list below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2019 is 11 percent higher than five years ago in 2015.

Year-To-Date Recreation Visits (through May)

2019 – 576,776

2018 – 570,823

2017 – 550,486

2016 – 593,755

2015 – 518,087

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the need to plan a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions on the park’s website before you arrive.