Breaking News

WRRN, Wyotoday.com hosted Riverton Chamber

WyoToday
Article Updated: June 7, 2019
Comments Off on WRRN, Wyotoday.com hosted Riverton Chamber
Those attending the event had a chance to record a Public Service Announcement promoting Shop Local, Shop Riverton. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The Business After Hours Thursday night was held at the Wyotoday.com and Wind River Radio Network’s studios on East Pershing in Riverton. Each chamber member attending had the opportunity to record a public service announcement with the message “Buy Local, Be Local, Shop Riverton.” The announcements will air on the network’s five stations in a joint promotion with the Chamber, the Radio Network and Wyotoday.com.

WRRN General Manager Erick Pauley said “local businesses are the life blood of our community, and their employees are our friends, neighbors, T-ball coaches and more.” That was part of the message that each participant read during their time behind the microphone.

The turnout was good for a Business After Hours.

  • John welcomes the guests
  • Janet visits with Jim
  • Rusty on greeting duty
  • Council member Schatza prepared her script
  • GM Eric Pauley with Jennifer Kintzler
  • Fun with the gong
  • Georgia and Gerri getting ready to record
  • Rusty getting a recording session ready
  • The Chamber Staff
  • At the station’s kitchen

Post navigation

Posted in: