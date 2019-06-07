WRRN, Wyotoday.com hosted Riverton Chamber

The Business After Hours Thursday night was held at the Wyotoday.com and Wind River Radio Network’s studios on East Pershing in Riverton. Each chamber member attending had the opportunity to record a public service announcement with the message “Buy Local, Be Local, Shop Riverton.” The announcements will air on the network’s five stations in a joint promotion with the Chamber, the Radio Network and Wyotoday.com.

WRRN General Manager Erick Pauley said “local businesses are the life blood of our community, and their employees are our friends, neighbors, T-ball coaches and more.” That was part of the message that each participant read during their time behind the microphone.

The turnout was good for a Business After Hours.