SW Hospitals get full Trauma designation

SageWest Health Care recently achieved full trauma designation by the State of Wyoming and The American College of Surgeons. The SageWest Riverton campus received a Trauma Receiving Facility full designation, and the SageWest Lander campus received a Community Trauma Hospital full designation.

These designations were awarded due to the quality and availability of SageWest’s ER, surgical and critical care services provided. In addition, appropriate transfer agreements are in place with Level I and Level II trauma centers and SageWest has active outreach programs in our communities that includes injury prevention.

“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to serve the trauma needs of our communities,” says Greg Clifford, M.D. Emergency Services Medical Director at SageWest Health Care. “SageWest’s top priority is to provide safe and top quality healthcare close to home, and this full designation demonstrates one of the many ways we continually work to enhance and improve our service.”

To learn more about any of SageWest’s services visit sagewesthealthcare.com or call 332-4420 in Lander or 856-4161in Riverton.