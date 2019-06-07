Breaking News

Some wind today, Rain chances 40% for Saturday

Article Updated: June 7, 2019
Mostly Sunny today, clouding up by the afternoon and evening. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service situation report for Wyoming heading into this weekend calls for some unsettled weather. Highlights from the report include:

· Severe thunderstorms are possible over parts of the state today.  Large hail/strong wind gusts are the primary threat.

·  Average temperatures and slightly above average precipitation are favored over the next 2 weeks.

· Flooding concerns remain due to high snow pack but some easing this weekend due to cooler temperatures.

The outlook for the Wind River Basin:

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonigh – tA slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday –Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Expect some thunder today. There is a marginal chance of severe weather. NWS Image

