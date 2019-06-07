Some wind today, Rain chances 40% for Saturday

The National Weather Service situation report for Wyoming heading into this weekend calls for some unsettled weather. Highlights from the report include:

· Severe thunderstorms are possible over parts of the state today. Large hail/strong wind gusts are the primary threat.

· Average temperatures and slightly above average precipitation are favored over the next 2 weeks.

· Flooding concerns remain due to high snow pack but some easing this weekend due to cooler temperatures.

The outlook for the Wind River Basin:

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonigh – tA slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday –Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.