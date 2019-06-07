RPD’s Mounted Patrol Trained up this past week

The Riverton Police Department’s Mounted Horse Patrol has spent this past week in training at the Central Wyoming College Equine Center.

This week Murphy’s wife also participated. “Gwen was invited and was brave enough to ride her colt. This class is physically and mentally demanding on a well broke horse let alone a colt,” he said.

The training is held once a year and puts the horse and rider through many scenarios and obstacles that could be encountered on a daily basis in police work.

Several members of the Mounted Patrol, Murphy and Officers Cody Myers and Charlie Marshall, were seen at city park last week during the grand opening of the Riverton Splash Pad and the Alive at Five concert.