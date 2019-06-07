RPD: Cellular phone fraud reported

The Riverton Police on Thursday heard from the Sprint Cellular telephone service about someone who had fraudulently opened an account and than rang up a bill of $2,174.25.

Officers responded to SageWest Hospital where a victim of a dog bite had come for treatment. The attack allegedly occurred in an alley behind the 200 block of East Main.

A hit and run crash was reported at 10:40 pm Thursday night at McDonald’s Restaurant on North Federal. Witnesses said it was a black semi-truck pulling a white trailer. A report is pending. A second hit and run was reported at 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of East Jefferson by what was identified as a loud truck.

Just before Midnight, a vehicle pulled up to others in the former Kmart parking lot, pulled out a baseball bat, and threatened to beat up someone with the bat. A report is pending on this incident

Arrests:

Arrested 38-year-old male from Lander, Isaac Whitaker for Fremont County Warrant, Domestic Battery, and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton Vearle Wilson for Open Container

Arrested 26-year-old female from Riverton Stephanie Destefano for possession of a controlled substance.

Arrested 40-year-old male from Riverton Michael Cousineau for Possession of a Controlled Substance

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.