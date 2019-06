The Riverton Post 19 Raiders dropped a pair of games to Double-A Sheridan Troopers in American Legion Baseball action last night in Riverton.

Sheridan won the first game 16-7 and the second game 15-5.

The losses evened the Raiders season record to 7-7 while they are 1-1 in Conference play.

The Raiders host the Powell Pioneers Tomorrow, 1 p.m. in a conference doubleheader at Roy Peck Field.