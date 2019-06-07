Northern Ag Network made courtesy call in Riverton

Taylor Brown, the President of the Northern Ag Network in Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota and the Northern News Network of Montana stopped in at the Wind River Radio Network and Wyotoday.com Friday to say hello.

Brown said KVOW-AM in Riverton was the third station to join his fledgling network in Wyoming back in 1975, along with a station in Worland and one in Greybull that later went dark. Tony Kehl owned and managed the Riverton station then.

On the air since 1975, the Northern Broadcasting System delivers nearly 200 radio programs each week via satellite to listeners in nine states and Canada. The Northern Ag Network provides hourly farm news and market reports, weather programs and special features. The Northern Ag Network programing is heard on the WRRN’s two country music stations, KTAK-FM, 93.9 and KDNO-FM, 101.7.