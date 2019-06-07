Loop Road opens today above Lander

Shoshone National Forest opening Loop Road to Worthen Meadow



The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will partially open Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, at noon today, Friday, June 7th. The Louis Lake Road, known locally as the Loop Road, will be opened to Worthen Meadow.

“We are assessing the entire Loop Road on a daily basis and will open the remainder of the road when resource conditions permit,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht.

For more information, please contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).