Local ballers play today, tomorrow in WY-MT Classic

The annual High School All-Star Basketball series games featuring players from Wyoming and Montana are on tap tonight at the Metra in Billings and tomorrow at the Golden Dome in Sheridan.

Local players on the hardwood include Alex Trosper of the State Champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs and, on the boys side, Treyton Paxton of Riverton. Also playing is Hudda Curry-Herrara, who has close ties to the Wind River Reservation. He played his prep ball at Laramie.

Ryan Davis of Sheridan College is the girls coach and new Sheridan College Mens Coach Cody Ball will direct the boys.

Girls Roster:

Abby Geer – Thunder Basin

Maddie Miller – Thunder Basin

Kendall Wright – Greybull

Noelle Peterson – Encampment

Hailey Anderton – Southeast

Alexandria Trosper – Wyoming Indian

Kammie Ragsdale – Pine Bluffs

Jennifer Aadland – Laramie

Boys Roster:

Tristan Bower – Sheridan

Trase Olsen – Gillette

Davion McAdam – Kelly Walsh

Erik Oliver – Cheyenne East

Treyton Paxton – Riverton

Danny Gosar – Pinedale

Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden

Colton Larson – Thunder Basin

Jaren Fritz – Glenrock

Hudda Curry-Herrera – Laramie