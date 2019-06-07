Local ballers play today, tomorrow in WY-MT Classic

The annual High School All-Star Basketball series games featuring players from Wyoming and Montana are on tap tonight at the Metra in Billings and tomorrow at the Golden Dome in Sheridan.
Local players on the hardwood include Alex Trosper of the State Champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs and, on the boys side, Treyton Paxton of Riverton. Also playing is Hudda Curry-Herrara, who has close ties to the Wind River Reservation. He played his prep ball at Laramie.
Ryan Davis of Sheridan College is the girls coach and new Sheridan College Mens Coach Cody Ball will direct the boys.
Girls Roster:
Abby Geer – Thunder Basin
Maddie Miller – Thunder Basin
Kendall Wright – Greybull
Noelle Peterson – Encampment
Hailey Anderton – Southeast
Alexandria Trosper – Wyoming Indian
Kammie Ragsdale – Pine Bluffs
Jennifer Aadland – Laramie
Boys Roster:
Tristan Bower – Sheridan
Trase Olsen – Gillette
Davion McAdam – Kelly Walsh
Erik Oliver – Cheyenne East
Treyton Paxton – Riverton
Danny Gosar – Pinedale
Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden
Colton Larson – Thunder Basin
Jaren Fritz – Glenrock
Hudda Curry-Herrera – Laramie