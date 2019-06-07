Frank Weliever Memorial

Frank Weliever, 78, of Riverton passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., June 15, 2019, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Rich and Fran Weliever Residence’s, 52 Cliff Drive, Riverton, WY 82501.

Frank Henry Weliever was born on December 4, 1940 in Kearney, NE to Jearld and Theresa “Tracy” (Wempen) Weliever. He attended schools in Nebraska and later in Pavillion, WY. He was the fourth oldest child out of eight sibling, all working on the family farm in Pavillion. He later made his forever home in Riverton.

In 1960, he married MaryLee Goodwin in Riverton and of that union two sons were born, Joseph and Richard, they later divorced. He married RoseMary Pattison in 1979. She brought a daughter, Dawn, to the family and together they had a son, Jason, completing their family.

Frank worked in the oil and gas industry as a driller for Loffland Brothers, CAZA, and Ensign Drilling. On occasion he worked on the family farm with his brother, Daniel and nephew, Jerry.

Frank enjoyed his western shows, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, fixing old cars and socializing while having a cold beer.

Frank is survived by his sons, Joseph H. (Rita Kay) Weliever, Richard J. (Francine) Weliever, and Jason J. (Jessica) Weliever, all of Riverton; step-daughter, Dawn Pattison of Arkansas; brothers, Daniel R. Weliever of Riverton, Raymond (Dianna) Weliever of Riverton, and Jack (Paula) Weliever of Riverton; sisters, Gerti Weliever Ditton of Riverton and Rosie Weliever Guillen of Riverton, WY; grandchildren, Tami Weliever of Camas, WA, Erika Weliever of Colorado Springs, CO, Sarah (Hayden) Wick of Lusk, WY, Zander Weliever of Riverton and Zoey Weliever of Riverton; great grandchildren, Renika, Janiah, Brenna, Taya, and Austin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jearld and Theresa “Tracy” Weliever; sisters, Geraldine and Minnie Weliever; first wife, MaryLee (Goodwin) Weliever; second wife, RoseMary (Pattison) Weliever; and granddaughter, Kali Jo Allgood.

