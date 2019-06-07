FCSO: Cigarette used to burn woman

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center reported receiving 47 calls for service on Thursday, including 13 ambulance calls and two fire calls. Five people were booked into the detention center which now h as a population of 200 inmates, 11 of which are being held in jails outside of the county. There were no county arrests in the past 24 hours.

From the call log, There was one report of domestic abuse when a man on Freedom Drive allegedly pushed his wife into a set of cupboards and then left the house.

A female reported that her boyfriend burned her with a cigarette and she retreated into a store in the 800 block of North Federal.

A dog found in Sinks Canyon that was reported to be hungry and thirsty showed up in the Popo Agie Campground.

The BIA Wind River Police Department asked the county’s assistance in a two vehicle crash in the 400 block of Plunkett Road near Ethete as one of the drivers was non-enrolled,