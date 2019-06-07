Carbon Co. Wind Energy ground breaking held

Rocky Mountain Power, local leaders and community members kicked off construction efforts on Energy Vision 2020 Wednesday during a groundbreaking in Carbon County.

The project includes three new Wyoming wind farms that will provide a total 1,150 MW of new wind, which represents a nearly 60 percent expansion of PacifiCorp’s current owned and contracted wind fleet, as well as a 140- mile high-voltage transmission line in Wyoming that will

help more wind energy connect to PacifiCorp’s transmission system.

In addition to the new wind projects and transmission line, the company’s Energy Vision 2020 initiative will upgrade, or “repower,” the company’s existing wind fleet with longer blades and newer technology to boost output and extend the life of the projects.

The various projects are expected to create between 1,100 and 1,600 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs.