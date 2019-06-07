Appointments made to County Boards this week

The Fremont County Commissioners this week made a number of appointments to county boards and commissions, including:

• Bobby Hague (Riverton) and Margaret Wells (At Large) were reappointed to three-year terms on the Fremont County Recreation Commission.

• Alan Sinner was appointed to fill out an unexpired term on the Fremont County Predatory Animal Board. His term will be for 2.5 y ears.

• Rick Metzger and Susan Gose were appointed to three-year terms on the Fremont County Library Board.

In a special presentation, Fremont County Recreation Commission Executive Secretary Sandy Martinez was presented with a plaque in recognition of her 45 years of service.