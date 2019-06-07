The National Weather Service’s forecast for snowmelt and rain runoff this weekend indicates the highest potential for flooding in Fremont County is the upper reaches of the Wind River beginning in the DuNoir Valley to Dubois.

According to the NWS, there is a risk for rain on snowmelt Friday morning through Friday evening.

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Cathy Metzler said only a few requests had been made for sand bags as of Wednesday. She said the agency is monitoring the river levels very closely.

Creeks and streams will be running at moderate to high levels this Friday morning due to increased snowmelt runoff.

Meanwhile, the snow water equivalents in the state remain very high, but less than at this time last week. Fort he Wind River Basin, the current SWE is 271 percent of the 30-year-median. See the state SWE’s in the graphic below.