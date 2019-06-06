There’s a chance for High Water this coming weekend

The National Weather Service Forecast office in Riverton has issued a hydrologic forecast for snowmelt and rain runoff this coming weekend. The highest potential for flooding in Fremont County was identified as the upper reaches of the Wind River beginning in the DuNoir Valley to Dubois.

According to the NWS, there is a risk for rain on snowmelt Friday morning through evening across the upper Snake, Wind, Green, and Shoshone river basins.

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Cathy Metzler said only a few requests had been made for sand bags as of Wednesday. She said the agency is monitoring the river levels very closely.

Creeks and streams will be running at moderate to high levels by Friday morning due to increased snowmelt runoff. There is a risk for rain on snowmelt from Friday morning through late Friday evening across the upper portions of the Snake, Wind, Green, and Shoshone Basins.

Rainfall amount forecast (24-30hr///Friday AM – Saturday AM)

Snake Basin: 0.75″-0.90″

Wind Basin: 0.60″-0.80″

Green Basin: 0.50″-0.75″

Shoshone Basin: 0.65″-0.85″

The Little Popo Agie River at Hudson is running high and muddy.

WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Snow levels will remain above the 9,000 foot elevation through

Friday evening. Snow levels drop down to 7,500 to 8,500 feet by Saturday morning.

Snowmelt runoff coupled with rainfall runoff will cause smaller

tributary creeks and streams to run at very high levels late

Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Streams like

Pacific Creek (Snake Basin) and the upper reaches of the Wind River (DuNoir to Dubois) may reach flood stage by early Saturday morning. Larger rivers like the Snake, Green, Shoshone, and the lower reaches of the Wind River are not expected to reach flood stages/flows.

Remember, with mountain streams during an active and increasing snowmelt runoff cycle, the highest flows will be in the late afternoon to evening hours. Do not attempt to make any creek crossings during that time as the power of the rushing water will overwhelm you.

The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River as it enters Lander City Park.

WyoToday photo by Ernie Over