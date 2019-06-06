Breaking News

St. House #34 Town Hall meeting set Saturday

June 6, 2019
St. Rep Tim Salazar at his desk at the Wyoming Legislature this past session. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Rep. Tim Salazar (HD34 Fremont County) will be having a Town Hall Meeting at the Riverton Branch Library on June 8th from 10am – 12noon for his constituency. (All are welcome)

Rep. Salazar will be giving a legislative update on the recent legislative session, seeking comments & question, but most importantly, listening.

Other elected officials from the state & county will also be in attendance.

Rep. Salazar had Town Hall meeting throughout his House District in 2018 and is continuing his Town Hall Meetings this summer & fall. 

