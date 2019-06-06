St. House #34 Town Hall meeting set Saturday

Rep. Tim Salazar (HD34 Fremont County) will be having a Town Hall Meeting at the Riverton Branch Library on June 8th from 10am – 12noon for his constituency. (All are welcome)

Rep. Salazar will be giving a legislative update on the recent legislative session, seeking comments & question, but most importantly, listening.

Other elected officials from the state & county will also be in attendance.

Rep. Salazar had Town Hall meeting throughout his House District in 2018 and is continuing his Town Hall Meetings this summer & fall.