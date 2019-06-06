RPD Officer named 2019 “Person of the Year” by Leadership Fremont County

Congratulations to Riverton Police Officer Billy Whiteplume who has been awarded the Fremont County Person of the Year by the 2019 Class of Leadership Fremont County.

Whiteplume is a military veteran, having served in the Army for three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before returning home to serve the community with the Riverton Police Department.

A family member had this to say about Whiteplume: “He just feels that doing good for the community is just what you do and he is very humble about his accomplishments and impact he has in peoples lives.”

Congratulations Officer Whiteplume.