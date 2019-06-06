RPD: Five arrested, assisted Fire Dept. with kitchen fire

Riverton police responded to 33 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. this morning. From the call log, Police assisted the Riverton Fire Department for fire reported in a kitchen at 519 East Lincoln Street.

The RPD reported five arrests.

Arrests

Arrested 33-year-old female from Fort Washakie, Arleta Clair for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resistng Arrest.

Arrested 33-year-old male from Lander, Zake Caper for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Arrested 25-year-old male from Fort Washakie, Dolan Niedo for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 32-year-old female from Riverton Jackie Badhorse for Fremont County Warrant

A warrant was served on 32 year old male from Fort Washakie

Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton, Joseph Antelope for Probation and Parole Warrant