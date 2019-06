A perfect June evening for American Legion Baseball was the setting Wednesday evening for the Cody Cubs vs the Post 19 Riverton Raiders at Milward Simpson Field in Cody.

Each team won a game, Cody won 4-2 in the opener and Riverton took the nitecap 13-7. Both teams are now 1-1 in conference play.

The Raiders are back at Roy Peck Field tonight at 5 p.m. when the host the Double-A Sheridan Generals at 5 p.m. Catch the action on 93.9 KTAK-FM with Cody Beers calling the action.