Mayor Richard Gard, a Proclamation for National Public Service Recognition Week.

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard signed a Proclamation recognizing National Public Service Recognition Week, May 5-12, 2019 at the Riverton Social Security Office. The office is open to the public on Monday and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. They offer Video Service Delivery at Wind River Family Community Health Care on Tuesdays, Lander Senior Center on Wednesdays, and Fort Washakie IHS on Thursdays. Another way to receive Social Security information is at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Pictured in the back row left to right: Erick Chartier, Claims Specialist; Shelly Oberbeck, Operation Supervisor; Mayor Richard Gard; and Rebecca Schatza, Claims Specialist. Not pictured: Bill Watt, Claims Specialist.