LPD: Officers helped stranded wheelchair rider

The Lander Police had 25 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log, Police assisted a resident of the Push Root Village whose electric wheel chair battery failed stranding them on the side of the Second Street Hill. Police helped the person back to their home. A theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported. A CD Case was taken from the vehicle.

Police and the Lander Fire Department responded to a report of a suspicious package on Enterprise Boulevard just west of the Life Resource Center. The package contained picnic supplies.

Arrests

Gary Dee Johnson, 61, Lander, on a Fremont County warrant

KaeLani Story, 29, Lander, Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Herman Addision, 36, Shoplifting. Addison was charged with taking spray deodorant and body sprays from Mr. D’s and then allegedly putting them back

Nathanyle Smith, 18, Lander, Minor in Possession and Peace Disturbance\

Jalen Friday, 26, Nebraska, on a LPD warrant.

Dale Thayer, 40, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication. Thayer was found passed out in the women’s restroom at Safeway

Cody Armajo, 32, Ethete, Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law