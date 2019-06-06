Detention Center bulging with 200 inmates today

The Sheriffs Department received 48 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. this morning. Twelve persons were booked into the Lander detention Center making the current population at 200 inmates. Eleven of those are being held in jails outside of the county. There were no arrests made by county deputies in the past 24 hours.

From the call log…

The Fremont County Search and Rescue Team was called out last night after 8 p.m. for a woman who suffered a broken leg after the horse she was riding rolled over on her while crossing a river.