Chip sealing under way between Meeteetse and Thermopolis

A $2.5 million pavement improvement project has resumed with about three days of chip sealing on Wyoming 120 between Meeteetse and Thermopolis.



Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor.

The chip sealing will take place between mileposts 32 and 38.26 (between Wyoming 431 and the Gooseberry Rest Area) on Wyoming 120.



“The contractor is chip sealing the project today (Thursday), Friday and Saturday, weather permitting,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

Tharp said motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes, pilot vehicles leading traffic through the chip sealing operation, and reduced speed limits inside the work zone.



Tharp said the contractor’s scope of work on the WY120 project includes an inch of pavement leveling, a two-inch pavement overlay and a chip seal. The project also included patching of a section of Wyoming 120 (milepost 26.2) damaged in a fatal crash in 2018.



Mountain Construction Co. was awarded the bid Jan. 19, 2017.