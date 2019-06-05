Wyoming Scholar-Athlete named to National Team of Distinction by NFF

The National Football Foundation-College Hall of Fame’s (NFF) Top Scholar-Athlete in Wyoming has been named to a National Team of Distinction.

NFF’s Chapter Network recognized 81 stellar high school scholar-athletes from across the country for their combined performance on the football field, in the classroom and in the community.

Kade Van Dyken of Big Horn High School was named the top football scholar athlete in the state back in March by the Wyoming Chapter.

As part of its mission to promote the scholar-athlete ideal, the initiative allows the NFF to honor the top high school scholar-athletes from around the country and the NFF Chapter Network as the best and the brightest at the local level. There were 3,500 nominees for the award.

The members of the team all played their final high school season during the 2018-19 school year. As part of the award, all of the honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Criteria to make the team include but are not limited to academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement. Each chapter is limited to one honoree, distinguishing them as the top scholar-athlete from all the high schools covered by the chapter.

“This initiative allows us to shine a national spotlight on some of the most deserving high school student-athletes honored at the local level by our expansive Chapter Network,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “This honor is one of the most prestigious national awards that a high school player can receive, and it really brings into focus the phenomenal work that our chapters do in identifying the most outstanding young leaders in their communities. We would like to congratulate all 81 honorees, holding them out as examples for future generations to emulate.”

Kade Van Dyken – WR/S, Big Horn High School in Big Horn, Wyoming. Submitted by the NFF Wyoming Chapter. 3.97 GPA Team captain and three-time all-state selection Member of National Honor Society and Presidential Honor Roll

