Speed, no seat belt use contributed to crash deaths

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has finalized its report on the fatal crash last Saturday night at 9:05 p.m. that killed two Riverton teenagers and injured two others.

According to the fatality report, “The Ford pickup was westbound on Loop 1 of West Shoreline Road in Boysen State Park. The pickup was witnessed to be traveling at a high rate of speed on a dirt road surface. Upon negotiating a 90-degree turn and onto a straight path, the vehicle began to fishtail for approximately 700 feet before rotating and sliding off the roadway into loose dirt. The pickup tripped and rolled.”

Killed at the scene were two 16-year-olds, identified as Braeden E. Black and Carter E. Hughes, both of Riverton. Two passengers in the vehicle, a 15-year-old from Riverton was helicoptered to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper and hospitalized. A 14-year-old female from Riverton was taken by ground ambulance to SageWest Health Care in Riverton and hospitalized.

The State Trooper’s report indicated seat belts were not in use and all four teens in the truck were ejected.

The two deaths raised the state’s 2019 fatality toll to 66 for the year.