SkyWest Executives visited Fremont County on Tuesday

Two executives from SkyWest Airlines from St. George, Utah, addressed the Riverton City Council Tuesday evening to familiarize them with their airline. The two earlier made a similar presentation before city and county officials in Lander. SkyWest is a potential new carrier at Riverton Regional Airport.

SkyWest currently operates 2,500 daily departures to 245 cities across the country for Legacy carriers United Airlines, Delta Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. it is the largest regional airline in the world. SkyWest uses a 50 passenger CRJ jet aircraft.

Presenting for the airline were Daniel Belmont, the Manager of Network Planning for SkyWest and Greg Atkin, the Managing Director of Market Development. They presented an overview of the company and its operations at the meeting.

SkyWest is currently in negotiations with the State of Wyoming on a Capacity Purchase agreement to potentially serve airports in Riverton, Sheridan, Gillette and Rock Springs with, initially, twice daily service to Denver.

Pubic Works Director and Airport Manager Kyle Butterfield, left and Mayor Richard Gard, right talked with Daniel Belmont and Greg Atkin from SkyWest Airlines at a reception before Tuesday night’s city council meeting. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Wyoming Aeronautics Air Service Development Analyst Shawn Burke of Cheyenne drove to Riverton Tuesday to hear the SkyWest Airlines presentation. Burke, center, chatted with Fremont Air Service Team’s (FAST) Cathy Cline and Council Member Karla Borders before the council meeting. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

IDEA, Inc’s Kevin Kershisnik and Council Member Mike Bailey listed to Greg Atkin at a reception for the SkyWest Airlines Executives Tuesday night at Riverton City Hall.





