Road Projects in full swing across Fremont County

The numerous highway and city street projects are in full swing again now that the earth has mostly dried out from last week’s storms. See photos of the projects below:

High Country Construction of Lander is doing the dirt work on the 1.8 mile-long project to increase Wyoming 789 between Hudson and Riverton to four lanes to create a passing lane. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

In Riverton, 71 Construction is busy replacing the parking lot on the south side of Riverton High School. The lot serves the James H. Moore Career Center, RHS and the Aquatic Center. WyoToday Photo by Ernie Over

The Curb and Gutter work underway in Riverton on College View Drive is about 50 percent complete with work on the east side of the street nearly completed. The Optional One Cent Tax project will continue on the West side of the street from West Main to Sunset.

WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Just south of Baldwin Creek Elementary School, Academic Way is being extended all the way to Smith Street to maximize traffic flow heading to the school and to LVHS. The One Percent project is being done by 71 Construction. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over