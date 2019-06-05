LPD: Body found in Lander; Threat made to residence

Lander Police responded to 25 calls for service on Tuesday… from the call log,

Lander Police and the Fremont County Coroner’s office are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man found Tuesday morning near the Middle Fork River at Northside Drive.

Lander police are investigating an apparent threat delivered to a local home. The police said some paper with bullets inside was crumpled up and left. A possible suspect has been identified and police detectives are following up.

Police were called to perform a welfare check on a person who had not been seen for some time. It turned out the person was visiting in Nebraska.

Arrests:

Alice Rose Thomas, 44, Riverton arrested on a Fremont County warrant and cited for Driving While Under Suspension and Speeding.

Robert Marshall, 43, Lander, Public Intoxication