Graffiti vandal hit churches

The Riverton Police responded to four incidents of graffiti vandalism against local houses of worship overnight Monday and reported on Tuesday The spray painted messages were found on churches in the 1100 block of North Federal; the 1100 block of North Broadway and the 1100 block of West Park and the 400 block of East Sunset.

Arrests:

Arrested 41-year-old male from Ohio, Glennis Pauley for Driving while under the influence and criminal entry. Police were called after the semi-truck Pauley was driving backed into a pole at 910 South Federal Blvd.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.