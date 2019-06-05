Fixed Base Operator lease at Riverton Airport to change; City Council recap

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night approved reassigning the lease for the Riverton Regional Airport’s Fixed Base Operator from Jim Steinhoff and family to Classic Air, LLC, current operators of fixed wing and helicopter emergency medical transportation services at the airport. The FBO’s primary responsibility is to refuel aircraft based at or flying into the airport.

The council also discussed and then voted down a proposed ordinance on first reading to prohibit engine compression brakes, or Jake Brakes, from being used in the city limits.

Two council members, Kyle Larson and Mike Bailey, both said they did not think additional regulations were necessary. Mayor Gard said citizens on South Federal had asked for the prohibition because of complaints from office workers who could not talk on the phone inside their buildings when compression braking was in use. He said other complaints came from Hill Street and coming into town from the west on Riverview. The vote was one to six against with only Mayor Gard voting for the ordinance.

The Council, without discussion, approved a liquor license transfer from First Interstate Bank to Jerry Bornhoft doing business as the Cedar Bar. The bank obtained the license after the bar was closed. Former Riverton Police Chief John Snell spoke against the transfer, representing the Trinity Lutheran School. Citing past problems with the former patrons of the bar leaving trash and personal waste next to the school, Snell said the problems basically disappeared after the bar was closed. Speaking in favor of the transfer was David Kellner from Home Source Realty representing his client, the bank.

In one other action, the council approved a fireworks permit for the Riverton Little League for a show adjacent to Smith Road at the conclusion of the Little League season.