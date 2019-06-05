FCSO: Helicopter responded to motorist having heart attack west of Moneta

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 73 calls for service. There were 17 calls for an ambulance. Seven persons were booked into the detention center, which currently has a population of 197 inmates. Eleven inmates are being held in facilities outside of the county.

From the call log… a vehicle smashed through a fence and damaged a fence post and wire in the 400 block of Hill Street in Riverton.

Deputies were called to the Hudson-Atlantic City Road where a vehicle became stuck in the mud on the Atlantic City side.

The vandal who hit four Riverton church buildings apparently did the same at the Rendezvous Pond area. The same color paint was used.

Deputies and First Responders were called about three miles west of Moneta on Highway 20/26 for a motorist who was reportedly having a heart attack. A medical helicopter also responded.

Another drive-off was reported at the Sand Draw Landfill when someone dumping trash left without paying the tipping fee.