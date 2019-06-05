CWC to test sirens this week

Breaking News

Article Updated: June 5, 2019
It is only a test. Central Wyoming College Campus Security and Marketing will be testing the sirens, door locks and Rustler Alert system on Main Campus in Riverton tomorrow,Thursday, June 6 from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. There is no emergency. THIS IS ONLY A TEST!

