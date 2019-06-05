CWC to test sirens this week

It is only a test. Central Wyoming College Campus Security and Marketing will be testing the sirens, door locks and Rustler Alert system on Main Campus in Riverton tomorrow,Thursday, June 6 from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. There is no emergency. THIS IS ONLY A TEST!
Breaking News
Lander Police responded to 25 calls for service on Tuesday... from the call log, Lander…
The Lander City Council will meet in special session on Thursday to authorize Mayor Monte…
The Riverton City Council Tuesday night approved reassigning the lease for the Riverton Regional Airport's…
Two executives from SkyWest Airlines from St. George, Utah, addressed the Riverton City Council Tuesday…
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has finalized its report on the fatal crash last Saturday night…
The Shrine Bowl featuring all-star players from across Wyoming's five high school divisions is on…
Memorial Mass 6/22/2019 11:00:00 AMOur Lady of the Woods, Catholic ChurchA Celebration of Life will…
Roy Frederick Huenefeld, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2018 in the presence of his…