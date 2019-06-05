Alfreda Monroe, 32 of Arapahoe passed away in Casper on Friday, May 31, 2019. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Great Plains Hall, with the wake to follow. The funeral mass will be at 10:00 am on Friday, June 7, 2019, a Great Plains Hall, with burial to follow at Northern Arapaho Catholic Cemetery at St. Stephens.

Alfreda Racheal Monroe was born on October 8, 1986 in Riverton, WY to Frederick Monroe, Jr. and Susie (Spoohunter) Monroe. She grew up and spent her life on the Wind River Reservation.

Alfreda was baptized into the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed going to the casino, playing with and taking care of her nieces and nephews, loved the outdoors, was very adventurous, and was always in mischief.

She is survived by son Gary Blackburn, III; daughters, Lailah Blackburn, Susie Yellowbear, Caiydece Blackburn, Lagia Blackburn, and Lenea Blackburn; parents, Jude and Elsie Charging Crow, Frederick Monroe, Sr. and; brother, Steven Monroe; sisters, Leona Monroe, Drisella Durgin, Camillia Monroe and Amy Durgin; god daughters, Kylaha Rhoades and Tae’Onna Timbana;; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Susie Spoonhunter; mom, Lorraine Monore; grandmother, Joan Monroe aunts, uncles, and cousins, Leo Monroe, Sr., Shawn Durgin, Cindy Ute, Almeta Ute, Lyle Ute, and Kenan Monroe.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.