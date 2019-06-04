Wyoming Wrestling adds two Cowboy State prospects

Wyoming wrestling coach Mark Branch has announced the addition of four wrestlers to the Cowboy squad. Donny Proffit, Darrick Stacey, Jace Rhodes and Hayden Walker will join the UW roster for the 2019-20 season.



The four new Pokes will join Brooks Baker, Stephen Buchanan, Brendon Garcia, Job Greenwood, Jake Svihel and Terren Swartz, who each signed with UW last fall, as newcomers on the Cowboy roster.



Donny Proffit

Kemmerer, Wyo. / Kemmerer

Proffit is coming off the fourth state championship of his career, taking first in the 2A 145 pound division at the WHSAA State Championships in February competing for Kemmerer High School, marking his fourth state title. Proffit was the 2019 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner for the state of Wyoming. He was also a rough stock competitor in rodeo.



Jace Rhodes

Billings, Mont. / Billings West

Rhodes comes to Laramie after a successful high school career at Billings West in Billings, Mont. Rhodes won three state championships as Billings West, winning his most recent at 170 pounds in the AA division as a senior in February to cap off a 39-0 campaign in which he recorded 23 pins. The all-time wins leader at Billings West, Rhodes has also been honored during his career as a USA Wrestling Folkstyle All-American.



Darrick Stacey

Shelley, Idaho / Shelley

Stacey comes to Wyoming from Shelley, Idaho, where he was a three-time state champion at Shelley High School. Stacey brings with him an impressive resumé, boasting three USA Wrestling Folkstyle All-America honors. He was also a United World Wrestling Cadet All-American. He was the 2017-18 Idaho Wrestler of the Year, according to The Idaho Wrestler, after posting a 46-0 record with 37 falls as a senior.



Hayden Walker

Kemmerer, Wyo. / Kemmerer

Walker has had an impressive high school career leading up to his commitment to Wyoming. The Kemmerer High product won three state championships as a Ranger, including a 195-pound state title at 195 in the 2A division earlier this year. As a senior, Walker went 49-2 overall to wrap up a 132-17 high school career. He has been named an All-American by the National High School Coaches Association, who named him an Academic All-American as well.