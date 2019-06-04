RPD: Shoplifters get cartload full of meat, search is on for suspect vehicle

Riverton Police had 31 calls for assistance on Monday. From the call log,

Another big shoplifting incident was reported at Smiths Food and Drug. A police report indicated the subjects stole a cartload full of meat and left in a silver or gray van with plastic covering the rear window. Two of the suspects are women.

The Riverton Senior Center Transportation Van was damaged when someone backed into it at the Wind River Clinic. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000. A report is pending.

A vandalism was reported at 4420 Airport Road where some one had broken out the back window of a vehicle. A report is pending.

A hit and run crash was reported at the College Hill Apartments when a maroon Chrysler was struck by a gray pick-up truck that left the area.

Arrests/Citations

A 52-year-old female from Saint Stephens issued citation for Open Container.

A 47-year-old female from Kinnear issued citation for Open Container and Public Intoxication.

A 31-year-old female from Lander issued citation for Public Intoxication and taken to Volunteers of America’s Center of Hope Detox and Treatment Center

Arrested 37 year old male from Arapahoe, Patrick Arthur for Fremont County Warrant