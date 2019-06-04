New Wells Boost State Oil Production to Highest Level in 25 Years

The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) completed its 2019 update to the Interactive Oil and Gas Map of Wyoming. The updates are done annually to redefine the spatial extent of oil and gas fields by incorporating new wells drilled in the state during the previous year.

Wells completed in 2018 contributed more than 21 percent to the state’s 88 million barrels of oil produced last year, a yearly total not reached since 1993. Natural gas production in 2018 slightly increased from the previous year to more than 1.81 trillion cubic feet, with the new wells accounting for more than 8 percent of the total production. Converse and Campbell counties topped state oil production, contributing 23.4 and 17.3 million barrels of oil, respectively. More than 970 billion cubic feet of natural gas, or 53 percent of the state total, was produced from Sublette County alone.

Although the 2019 version of the Interactive Oil and Gas Map of Wyoming may not look much different from the outset, a closer look highlights significant activity statewide. Last year, 599 wells were completed in the state. Of these completions, 235 are in the traditional Jonah and Pinedale fields in Sublette County, where operators are testing the field boundaries with nearly 2-mile-long laterals. These two fields produced 38 percent of Wyoming’s 2018 natural gas.