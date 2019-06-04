New date set for Shoshone Tribe’s Buffalo release

Bad weather postponed the release of five Fort Peck Montana Tribal Bison into the Eastern Shoshones Tribe’s buffalo herd west of Morton on the Wind River Reservation. The new date has been set, and it’s June 23rd at 10 a.m. The bison release is coordinated by the Tribe and the National Wildlife Federation.

The release site is between mile markers 108 and 109 on Highway 26 west of Pilot Butte Reservoir and Morton.

From the Tribe:

“The upcoming release of 5 Buffalo to the Eastern Shoshone Tribal herd is part of a government to government relationship with Montana’s Fort Peck Tribes to share in genetically pure Yellowstone Buffalo. These animals have completed the quarantine process and are certified disease free. The agreement signifies the mutual importance of buffalo to our tribal communities to improve our efforts in cultural and ecological restoration.”