Man has nose tip bitten off by a dog, Tires stolen in Hudson

Sixty-two calls came into the Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Five persons were booked into the detention center making today’s inmate population at 194 individuals, 11 of whom are serving time outside of the county.

From the call log:

A man in the Garden’s North subdivision north of Riverton showed up at SageWest Hospital in Riverton with the tip of his nose bitten off. The victim said he was bitten by a dog.

Another theft was reported in Hudson. This time it was tires on a camper trailer. The tires were switched out, according to the caller.

Deputies assisted the Shoshoni Fire Department with a vehicle fire on Sand Mesa Road.