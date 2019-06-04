LPD: Guns taken from home; Oil spill on West Main

There were 23 calls for service to the Lander Police Department on Monday.

From the call log: A cold burglary report was received Monday from a resident on North 4th Street who reported guns were taken from the house three weeks ago. The report is under investigation.

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department was called for an oil spill in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

A person called police to report that they had been assaulted, but when police arrived, the person was not willing to cooperate with them.

Arrests/Citations

Brandt Teran, 44, Lander, on a Fremont County Warrant and was cited for Use and Possession of Methamphetamine. He was found allegedly staggering on North Second Street.

Ryan Michael Beron, 31, Riverton, was served a Lander Police warrant while incarcerated at the Fremont County Detention Center.