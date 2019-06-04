Four local football players on the Shrine Bowl Roster

The Shrine Bowl featuring all-star players from across Wyoming’s five high school divisions is on tap this Saturday in Casper. The teams are split into North and South.

Of late, in the past 11 years, the North team has won nine, lost one and one ended in a tie. They’ve also won six games in a row. Is is time for the South to rise again? Overall, the North holds a 24 to 18 advantage in the series.

Four local athletes will be playing in the game, including Treyton Paxton of Riverton, Max Mazurie and Conrad Swenson from Lander Valley and Chandler Maddock of Thermopolis.

Game time is 2 p.m. at the NCHS Stadium/Dick Cheney Alumni Field.



North Roster :

Seth Mullinax – Big Horn

Kade VanDyken – Big Horn

Kade Eisele – Big Horn

Luke Glassock – Buffalo

Aaron Thiele – Buffalo

Cody Milmine – Buffalo

Dontae Garza – Burlington

Brayden Polley – Cody

Jackson Morris – Cody

Zack Keisel – Greybull

Dade Greene – Greybull

Ted McDaniel – Jackson

Rodolfo Jimenez – Jackson

Keegan Butler – Jackson

Davion McAdam – Kelly Walsh

Connor Shopp – Kelly Walsh

Brock Speigelberg – Kelly Walsh

Max Mazurie – Lander Valley

Conrad Swenson – Lander Valley

Kirwin Johnson – Meeteetsee

Jordan Bertagnole – Natrona

Chase Brachtenbach – Natrona

Trevon Smith – Natrona

Yahvav Shrieber – Natrona

Tehl Campbell – Natrona

Carson Heinen – Powell

Treyton Paxton – Riverton

Parker Christensen – Sheridan

Eli Johnson – Sheridan

Quinn Heyneman – Sheridan

Chandler Maddock – Thermopolis

Tarren Swartz – Thunder Basin

Dayton Porter – Thunder Basin

Marcus Glick – Thunder Basin

Latham Hodges – Thunder Basin

Tanner Hofland – Upton-Sundance

North Head Coach: Rob Hammond – Buffalo

North Assistant Coach: Ross Walker – Buffalo

North Assistant Coach: Trent Pikula – Thunder Basin

North Assistant Coach: Aaron Papich – Powell

North Assistant Coach: Kirk McLaughlin – Big Horn

North Assistant Coach: Matt Jensen – Meeteetse

South:

Blain Dilly – Cheyenne Central

Val Herd – Cheyenne Central

Jacob Fernandez – Cheyenne East

Eric Zastoupil – Cheyenne East

Zack Alexander – Cheyenne East

Dakota Merritt – Cheyenne East

Ben Kruzich – Laramie

Jason Upton – Laramie

Levi Huffman – Rock Springs

Dax Read – Douglas

Dylon Case – Douglas

Kenyon Cecil – Douglas

Tyus Cornia – Evanston

Riley Grigg – Evanston

Kody Smith – Evanston

Anthony Mitchell – Green River

Anthony Johnson – Green River

Damon Taylor – Rawlins

Will Johnson – Star Valley

Tanner Thompson – Star Valley

Scott Woodruff – Torrington

Josh Kingsley – Torrington

Brandon Bennick – Torrington

Casey Britton – Torrington

Asencion Pelham – Big Piney

Justin Seemann – Big Piney

Ian Arnold – Glenrock

Tucker Bopp – Glenrock

Hayden Walker – Kemmerer

Colby Rees – Mountain View

Joey McCulloch – Pinedale

Colton Caves – Wheatland

Clayton Iacovetto – Wheatland

Bentley Johnson – Cokeville

Sam Schneider – Saratoga

Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden

South Head Coach: Aaron Makelky – Big Piney

South Assistant Coach: Jeff Makelky – Big Piney

South Assistant Coach: Dustin Gochenour – Cheyenne Central

South Assistant Coach: Mark Lenhardt – Torrington

South Assistant Coach: Ryan Nelson – Lusk

South Assistant Coach: Matt Cornelius – Lingle-Ft. Laramie