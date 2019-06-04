Four local football players on the Shrine Bowl Roster

The Shrine Bowl featuring all-star players from across Wyoming’s five high school divisions is on tap this Saturday in Casper. The teams are split into North and South.
Of late, in the past 11 years, the North team has won nine, lost one and one ended in a tie. They’ve also won six games in a row. Is is time for the South to rise again? Overall, the North holds a 24 to 18 advantage in the series.
Four local athletes will be playing in the game, including Treyton Paxton of Riverton, Max Mazurie and Conrad Swenson from Lander Valley and Chandler Maddock of Thermopolis.
Game time is 2 p.m. at the NCHS Stadium/Dick Cheney Alumni Field.
North Roster :
Seth Mullinax – Big Horn
Kade VanDyken – Big Horn
Kade Eisele – Big Horn
Luke Glassock – Buffalo
Aaron Thiele – Buffalo
Cody Milmine – Buffalo
Dontae Garza – Burlington
Brayden Polley – Cody
Jackson Morris – Cody
Zack Keisel – Greybull
Dade Greene – Greybull
Ted McDaniel – Jackson
Rodolfo Jimenez – Jackson
Keegan Butler – Jackson
Davion McAdam – Kelly Walsh
Connor Shopp – Kelly Walsh
Brock Speigelberg – Kelly Walsh
Max Mazurie – Lander Valley
Conrad Swenson – Lander Valley
Kirwin Johnson – Meeteetsee
Jordan Bertagnole – Natrona
Chase Brachtenbach – Natrona
Trevon Smith – Natrona
Yahvav Shrieber – Natrona
Tehl Campbell – Natrona
Carson Heinen – Powell
Treyton Paxton – Riverton
Parker Christensen – Sheridan
Eli Johnson – Sheridan
Quinn Heyneman – Sheridan
Chandler Maddock – Thermopolis
Tarren Swartz – Thunder Basin
Dayton Porter – Thunder Basin
Marcus Glick – Thunder Basin
Latham Hodges – Thunder Basin
Tanner Hofland – Upton-Sundance
North Head Coach: Rob Hammond – Buffalo
North Assistant Coach: Ross Walker – Buffalo
North Assistant Coach: Trent Pikula – Thunder Basin
North Assistant Coach: Aaron Papich – Powell
North Assistant Coach: Kirk McLaughlin – Big Horn
North Assistant Coach: Matt Jensen – Meeteetse
South:
Blain Dilly – Cheyenne Central
Val Herd – Cheyenne Central
Jacob Fernandez – Cheyenne East
Eric Zastoupil – Cheyenne East
Zack Alexander – Cheyenne East
Dakota Merritt – Cheyenne East
Ben Kruzich – Laramie
Jason Upton – Laramie
Levi Huffman – Rock Springs
Dax Read – Douglas
Dylon Case – Douglas
Kenyon Cecil – Douglas
Tyus Cornia – Evanston
Riley Grigg – Evanston
Kody Smith – Evanston
Anthony Mitchell – Green River
Anthony Johnson – Green River
Damon Taylor – Rawlins
Will Johnson – Star Valley
Tanner Thompson – Star Valley
Scott Woodruff – Torrington
Josh Kingsley – Torrington
Brandon Bennick – Torrington
Casey Britton – Torrington
Asencion Pelham – Big Piney
Justin Seemann – Big Piney
Ian Arnold – Glenrock
Tucker Bopp – Glenrock
Hayden Walker – Kemmerer
Colby Rees – Mountain View
Joey McCulloch – Pinedale
Colton Caves – Wheatland
Clayton Iacovetto – Wheatland
Bentley Johnson – Cokeville
Sam Schneider – Saratoga
Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden
South Head Coach: Aaron Makelky – Big Piney
South Assistant Coach: Jeff Makelky – Big Piney
South Assistant Coach: Dustin Gochenour – Cheyenne Central
South Assistant Coach: Mark Lenhardt – Torrington
South Assistant Coach: Ryan Nelson – Lusk
South Assistant Coach: Matt Cornelius – Lingle-Ft. Laramie