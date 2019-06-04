Memorial Mass

6/22/2019 11:00:00 AM

Our Lady of the Woods, Catholic Church

A Celebration of Life will follow at the Rustic Pine.



Duane Redman, a lifetime resident of Dubois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 22, 2019 in assisted living at Cornville, Ariz. He was 92 years old.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church in Dubois with military honors. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Rustic Pine.

Mr. Redman was born in Crawford, Neb. on October 26, 1926 to the late Peter (Pete) and Anna Redman of Dubois, Wyo. After graduating from Dubois High School in 1944, he entered the Navy and was a sonar man. In June 1945, he married Wanda Warnock in San Diego, Calif. just before shipping off to Guam during World War II.

After his discharge in 1946, he returned to Dubois and joined his father in the trucking and sawmill business. He also operated an outfitting business and then worked for Dubois Telephone Exchange and retired after 23 years.

Mr. Redman was a commissioner with the parks and recreation commission for 14 years and a member of the Dubois Snow-Katters Association. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and member of the American Legion.

A devout member of the Catholic Church, he loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid golfer, loved hunting and fishing, especially salmon fishing on the Kenai in Alaska with friends and family. He also made beautiful silver jewelry.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda, of 73 years; sons Terry and wife Bonnie, and Mick and wife Rebecca; grandchildren Jason and wife Tanya, Betina and husband Drew, and Christopher; great grandchildren Kaylynn, Jenna, Nathan, Lucas, Dawnika and Gaberiel; sister Shirley; and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to High Country Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 918, Dubois, WY 82513, or to the Dubois Ramar Brown VFW Post, P.O. Box 517, Dubois, WY 82513.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.