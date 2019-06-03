Wyoming out of drought; Snow pack way above average

The National Weather Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service said today that there are no longer any significant drought conditions in the state and that the mountain snowpack is way above average.

As of Monday, all reporting basins in the state are greater than 130 percent of the normal snow water equivalent (SWE). Some basins are 500 percent of normal. The conditions predict runoff will continue to be high to very high.

The Monday Situation report also indicated that essentially, there is no

drought across the state. There are, however, some light patches of abnormal dryness.

The six to 10 day outlook calls for below normal temperatures and above average precipitation.