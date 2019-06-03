Washakie Gallery opened at Lander’s Pioneer Museum

The Grand Opening of the new Washakie Gallery at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum drew a large crowd Saturday afternoon. The paintings by J,K. Ralston had remained in the ownership of the H.D. DelMonte family and were once the centerpiece of the Nobel Hotel’s Dining Room in Lander.

The exhibit features 23 of Ralston’s paintings. The permanent exhibit was made possible through the efforts of the Lander Pioneer Association and a multi-year fund raising campaign.

The new permanent gallery is on the second floor of the museum. The exhibit also features a collection of Shoshone feather head dresses and other artifacts, including clothing and beaded items.